Boston puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Boston Celtics (29-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-21, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Lakers have gone 16-11 in home games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA with 13.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.6.

The Celtics have gone 12-16 away from home. Boston is ninth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.5% as a team from downtown this season. Payton Pritchard paces them shooting 40% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Celtics 96-95 in their last matchup on Jan. 30. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 27 points, and Jayson Tatum paced Boston scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is second on the Lakers with 5.4 assists and scores 15.4 points per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 11 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum has shot 45.8% and is averaging 25.9 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 103.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 44.3% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols).