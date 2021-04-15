Calgary faces Montreal, aims for 4th straight victory

Calgary Flames (19-21-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-13-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -162, Flames +134; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Flames take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 18-13-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Flames are 19-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 21st in the NHL with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 30 points. Tomas Tatar has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Elias Lindholm has 37 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flames. Mark Giordano has four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Flames: None listed.