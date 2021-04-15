Toronto takes on conference rival Orlando

Orlando Magic (18-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors host Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference play Friday.

The Raptors are 14-20 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 3.

The Magic have gone 11-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Magic 123-108 in their last meeting on Feb. 2. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 54 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.8 points. Malachi Flynn is averaging 12.3 points, five assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Donta Hall leads the Magic with 9.0 rebounds and averages 7 points. Chuma Okeke is averaging 2.9 assists and 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 43 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 44.7% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.2 points, 44 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (hamstring), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Kyle Lowry: out (rest).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (hip).