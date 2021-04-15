Suns face the Kings on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (22-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (39-15, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -9; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup against Sacramento as winners of three consecutive games.

The Suns are 5-3 in division matchups. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from deep, led by Cameron Payne shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 10-16 in Western Conference play. Sacramento averages 41.8 rebounds per game and is 9-22 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 116-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 22 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 49% and averaging 25.7 points. Deandre Ayton is averaging 16 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 25.2 points and is adding 3.5 rebounds. Harrison Barnes is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 15 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 119.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).