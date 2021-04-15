Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Thursday's results
Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 0
At Regina
Saskatoon 4 Regina 1
Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert
At Kamloops, B.C.
Victoria vs. Vancouver
Kamloops vs. Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Wednesday's results
Kamloops 5 Prince George 0
Spokane 4 Portland 3 (OT)
At Regina
Brandon 5 Winnipeg 3
Saskatoon 3 Swift Current 0
Friday's games
Swift Current vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Everett Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 17
Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 18
Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
