Minnesota faces Los Angeles on 6-game road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-19, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Clippers are 22-10 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA giving up only 108.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 9-22 in conference games. Minnesota is 8-20 against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 119-112 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 36 points, and Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 47.9% and averaging 23.6 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ricky Rubio leads the Timberwolves averaging 6.6 assists while scoring 8.5 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 45.2% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (foot).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (tibia).