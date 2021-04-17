Sports

Sheffield United relegated from Premier League

The Associated Press

Sheffield United's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Sheffield United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was finally confirmed Saturday following its 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton.

The rock-bottom Blades will play in the League Championship next season after Willian Jose’s second-half winner.

Under caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom, United is 19 points from safety with six games remaining and has won just four times all season.

The Blades have lost 26 of their 32 games, having finished ninth last season, with their two-year stay in the top tier over.

