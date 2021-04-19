Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 3
Everett 6 Portland 2
Vancouver 4 Kamloops 0
Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Spokane (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)
Regina 4 Prince Albert 3
Saturday's results
Lethbridge 6 Edmonton 5 (SO)
Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 2
Portland 3 Seattle 1
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
Calgary at Edmonton (ppd., virus)
Lethbridge at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 1
Swift Current 3 Saskatoon 2 (SO)
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna 7 Prince George 5
Monday's games
Winnipeg vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Saskatoon at Regina, 8 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Brandon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus)
Thursday's games
Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Friday's games
Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 24
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 25
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
