WHL Roundup: Brandon Wheat Kings notch overtime victory against Winnipeg Ice

REGINA - The Brandon Wheat Kings extended their win streak to four games with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Ice in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Ben McCartney had four assists for the Wheat Kings (15-3-2-0).

Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019, had a goal and three assists for the Ice (13-5-1-0).

Braden Schneider scored the winner for Brandon at 1:56 of overtime.

GIANTS 4 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tristen Nielsen notched a hat trick for Vancouver (7-3-0-0), which is now tied with Kamloops (7-2-0-0) for first place in the B.C. Division. Goaltender Trent Miner had a 27-save shutout.

SILVERTIPS 6 WINTERHAWKS 2

EVERITT, Wash. — Ethan Regnier had a hat trick as Everitt (11-3-0-0) won a battle between the top two teams in the U.S. Division. Ryan McCleary and Seth Jarvis scored for Portland (6-5-3-0).

OIL KINGS 5 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Carter Souch led Edmonton (13-1-0-1) with two goals and an assist. Logan Barlage had a goal and an assist for Lethbridge (7-7-2-0).

PATS 4 RAIDERS 3

REGINA — Cole Dubinsky scored twice and Drew Englot netted the winner in the second period for the Regina Pats (7-9-2-1). Tyson Laventure had two goals for Prince Albert (7-9-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2021.