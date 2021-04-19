Giolito, White Sox to take on Eovaldi, Red Sox

Chicago White Sox (8-8) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-6)

Boston; Monday, 11:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA, .79 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +104, White Sox -121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Red Sox went 11-20 on their home field in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team last year while averaging 8.9 hits per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).