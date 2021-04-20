Hill scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Kansas City

Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-6, first in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (1-0, 7.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (1-1, 9.58 ERA, 2.42 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Tampa Bay will square off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has hit 13 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with five, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Rays are 6-4 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .220 batting average as a team this season, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-1. Josh Fleming earned his first victory and Willy Adames went 2-for-4 for Tampa Bay. Danny Duffy registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 17 hits and has 11 RBIs.

Wendle leads the Rays with seven extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).