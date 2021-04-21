WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Wednesday's results

Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 6 Swift Current 1

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg

At Kelowna, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Victoria

Tuesday's results

Kamloops 6 Kelowna 2

Regina 4 Saskatoon 2

Thursday's games

Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 24

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 25

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.