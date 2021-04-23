Dodgers host the Padres following Buehler’s solid showing

San Diego Padres (11-10, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-5, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.55 ERA, .81 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Padres +127; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-3 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Justin Turner leads them with five, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 6-5 in division matchups. San Diego is slugging .353 as a unit. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt recorded his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .379.

Hosmer leads the Padres with eight extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Chris Taylor: (back), Mookie Betts: (wrist/forearm), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).