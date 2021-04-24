Athletics to face Orioles on the road

Oakland Athletics (13-7, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-11, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Orioles Saturday.

The Orioles are 1-7 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .275, last in the American League. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Athletics are 5-1 on the road. Oakland has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with six, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with eight extra base hits and is slugging .478.

Olson leads the Athletics with nine extra base hits and is slugging .684.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 10-0, .264 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).