Randle, Barrett help Knicks beat Raptors for 9th win a row

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 rebounds and New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.

Derrick Rose scored 19 points to help the Knicks move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining. They are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory.

BUCKS 132, 76ERS 94

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on Milwaukee's career scoring list in a romp over Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists. He passed Glenn Robinson on the career list with 12,023. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 14,211.

The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight loss. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season.

PACERS 115, PISTONS 109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Caris LeVert had 25 and Indiana had a late 12-0 run to beat Detroit.

With the Pacers down 101-97 with 4:41 remaining, LeVert made a layup to start the run. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer and added a layup, with the latter making it 109-101 with 2:42 remaining.

Edmond Sumner added 22 points for the Pacers. They swept the season series from the Pistons for the first time since 2016-17 and have won 10 of 12 at home against Detroit.

Jerami Grant, led the Pistons with 25 points. Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 21 rebounds.