WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Seattle at Portland

Calgary at Lethbridge

Edmonton at Medicine Hat

Vancouver at Kelowna

Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Brandon

Friday's results

Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3

Everett 6 Spokane 1

Kamloops 3 Victoria 2

Kelowna 5 Prince George 1

Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1

Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1

Sunday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)

Monday's games

Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.