Johnny Gaudreau scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 5-2

Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry, center, is checked by Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane, left, as Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom looks on during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens for the second straight night, 5-2 on Saturday.

Milan Lucic, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson, with an empty-net goal, also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves to improve to 6-1 against Montreal this season. The Flames opened the three-game set Friday with a 3-2 victory.

Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens. They hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, four points ahead of Calgary with a game in hand.

Cayden Primeau made 29 saves in his season debut and third career start for Montreal. He's the son of former NHL player Keith Primeau.

The teams will close the series Monday night in Calgary.