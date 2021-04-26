New York hosts Buffalo after Zibanejad’s 3-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-29-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-18-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -286, Sabres +227

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit New York after Mika Zibanejad scored three goals in the Rangers' 6-3 win against the Sabres.

The Rangers are 25-18-6 against division opponents. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Sabres are 13-29-7 against opponents in the East Division. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Steven Fogarty leads them averaging 0.9.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 56 total points for the Rangers, 17 goals and 39 assists. Zibanejad has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 35 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 14 assists. Casey Mittelstadt has five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).