Tampa Bay visits Chicago after overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-21-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +167, Lightning -206

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Lightning knocked off Columbus 4-3 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 22-21-5 in division matchups. Chicago has allowed 31 power-play goals, killing 76.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Lightning are 32-14-2 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Brayden Point with 20.

In their last meeting on March 20, Tampa Bay won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 43 assists and has 58 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 44 points, scoring nine goals and registering 35 assists. Point has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: out (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Lightning: None listed.