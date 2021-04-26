Charlotte takes home win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Milwaukee looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hornets are 17-16 against conference opponents. Charlotte is 16-9 against opponents below .500.

The Bucks are 22-11 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 127-119 on April 9. Miles Bridges scored 26 points to help lead Charlotte to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier leads the Hornets scoring 20.6 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Bridges is averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 105.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 119.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nate Darling: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (ankle), Rodions Kurucs: out (bicep), Bryn Forbes: day to day (thigh).