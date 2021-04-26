Lillard, Portland set for matchup against Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers (32-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Indiana Pacers. Lillard ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Pacers are 11-17 on their home court. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 53.5 points in the paint. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring 12.6.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-12 away from home. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.6 fast break points per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 111-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points, and Lillard led Portland with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 21.6 points per game while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Lillard has shot 43.4% and is averaging 28.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter is shooting 72.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 118 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (back), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).