Luplow hits 2-run homer in 10th, Indians top Twins 5-3

Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) AP

Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener Monday night.

Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked a perfect inning, helping Cleveland to its second straight win. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé (1-3).

It was the first of 19 meetings this season between teams that have combined to win the last five AL Central titles. Minnesota is the two-time defending champion.

Luis Arraez gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth when he singled home Jake Cave with two outs, but José Ramírez answered in the bottom half with a homer off Tyler Duffey.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine after a shaky first inning on the mound, and also scored three runs and drove in two in a start like none since Babe Ruth 100 years earlier, as Los Angeles beat Texas.

A day after hitting his seventh homer to tie for the major league lead, Ohtani (1-0) became the first home run leader to be the starting pitcher for a game since Ruth for the New York Yankees against Detroit on June 13, 1921. It was the second time this season Ohtani pitched and batted second.

The Japanese right-hander gave up four runs in the first inning before retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, with all his strikeouts coming during that span.

Ohtani walked and scored in the first, then threw 28 pitches in the bottom of the inning, including two walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. But the game was tied at 4 in the second after Ohtani hit a two-run double and scored on Mike Trout's single.

Justin Upton and Albert Pujols put the Angels ahead to stay with back-to-back homers to begin the third off starter Jordan Lyles (1-2), who allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. José Iglesias later went deep off Hyeon-Jong Yang, the lefty from South Korea making his big league debut.

Trout also had an RBI double among his four hits in his return to the lineup to raise his average to .426. He missed three games last weekend in Houston because of a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch.

Texas went ahead on Nate Lowe’s sixth homer, a three-run shot that gave him an MLB best-matching 21 RBIs.

ASTROS 5, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return to the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19, leading Houston over Seattle.

Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel both had three hits and drove in a run as the Astros won for the fourth time in five games after losing their previous three.

José Urquidy (1-2) yielded two runs in six innings and Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

The Mariners got solo homers from Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager. Justus Sheffield (1-2) allowed a career-high 12 hits with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 8, CUBS 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and Atlanta woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader.

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit, by Freeman, over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.

Atlanta scored four times in the the first inning. Chicago tied it on Kris Bryant’s sixth career grand slam, a shot off Charlie Morton (2-1) in the third.

Freeman broke a 5-all tie with a mammoth, two-out shot of his own, connecting in the fifth against Brandon Workman (0-2).

Will Smith worked around a walk in the ninth for his fifth save.

PHILLIES 2, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against the Cardinals.

Wheeler (2-2) struck out nine and edged Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes.

Wheeler retired his first 14 batters until Paul DeJong’s opposite-field single in the fifth. The right-hander was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Carpenter in the ninth on his 114th pitch. Héctor Neris got the save after Carpenter scored on a groundout by Dylan Carlson.

Wainwright (0-3) tossed a complete game on 107 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out eight as the Cardinals’ winning streak was snapped at three.

MARLINS 8, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings and Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle in Miami's win over Milwaukee.

Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (2-2), who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season.

Since giving up that one run — a homer by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits.

He struck out nine this time, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29 1/3 innings. He needs three more strikeouts without a walk his next time out to break a record set in 1893.

Rogers (3-1) struck out seven and walked none.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Kansas City completed a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.

The surprising Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.

Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003.

Brad Keller (2-2) went six innings and Josh Staumont got his second save. Carlos Santana homered off Spencer Turnbull (1-1).

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings and Baltimore moved one game ahead of last-place New York in the AL East.

Harvey (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since winning four in a row with Cincinnati in 2018. He allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking three. César Valdez earned a four-out save.

Deivi García (0-1) was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate training site to make the start. The 21-year-old right-hander allowed two runs and three hits over four innings and was sent back down after the game.

ATHLETICS 2, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered, Sean Manaea got some key defensive help and Oakland bounced back a day after its 13-game winning streak ended.

After Matt Chapman drew a two-out walk from Rich Hill (1-1) in the fourth inning, Murphy homered. Hill struck out 10 in six innings.

Manaea (3-1) threw 100 pitches over five innings, giving up one run and four hits.

Yusmeiro Petit went two perfect innings, Jake Diekman worked out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the eighth and Lou Trivino closed for his third save.

GIANTS 12, ROCKIES 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and San Francisco routed Colorado.

Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave DeSclafani (2-0) all the run support he needed and then some. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league ERA lead at 2.81 in a game that took just 2 hours, 27 minutes.

Austin Gomber (1-3) was tagged for nine runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings as the Rockies dropped to 0-7 on the road. Earlier in the day, the team announced seventh-year general manager Jeff Bridich is stepping down.