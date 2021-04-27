Tigers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with White Sox

Detroit Tigers (7-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-9, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (0-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -247, Tigers +207; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The White Sox are 4-3 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .414.

The Tigers have gone 3-10 against division opponents. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .267 is last in the American League. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with an OBP of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the White Sox with 18 RBIs and is batting .243.

Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs home runs and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .301 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .184 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).