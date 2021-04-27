San Francisco hosts Colorado, aims to build on DeSclafani’s solid performance

Colorado Rockies (8-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-8, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -164, Rockies +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani went nine innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Colorado.

The Giants are 6-1 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 29 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with five, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 3-11 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .417, good for second in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 12-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his second victory and Posey went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Austin Gomber registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Longoria leads the Giants with 12 RBIs and is batting .316.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 23 hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Brandon Crawford: (quad).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).