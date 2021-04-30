Johnson leads Brooklyn against Portland after 20-21 performance

Portland Trail Blazers (34-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (43-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Alize Johnson's 20-point, 21-rebound showing in the Nets' 130-113 win against the Pacers.

The Nets have gone 25-7 in home games. Brooklyn is 21-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers are 18-12 on the road. Portland has a 25-8 record against opponents under .500.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Trail Blazers 116-112 in their last matchup on March 23. James Harden led Brooklyn with 25 points, and Damian Lillard paced Portland scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is third on the Nets with 5.3 assists and scores 27.6 points per game. Joe Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 28.2 points while adding 4.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. CJ McCollum is averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: out (groin).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).