Newsome expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (12-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-12, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-2, 8.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Ljay Newsome (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +121, Angels -138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 4-4 against AL West teams. The Seattle pitching staff averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The Angels are 5-8 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .312 is eleventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .506.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Drew Steckenrider earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Andrew Heaney registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 14 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .620.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).