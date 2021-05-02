Manchester United fans storm pitch in anti-ownership protest

Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) AP

Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club's debt.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.

Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colors of the club's 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium.

If United loses Sunday's game, Manchester City has won the Premier League title.