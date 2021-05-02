Burnham Ks 14 in 5th no-hitter in Seton Hall history

Tyler Burnham struck out a career-high 14 while tossing the fifth no-hitter in Seton Hall history, leading the Pirates to a 2-0 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

The senior left-hander from East Brunswick threw 128 pitches and walked four in the program’s first solo no-no since Zach Prendergast's gem against Villanova in 2017. Burnham didn't allow a runner past second base.

This is the second time Burnham (3-3) has been involved in a no-hitter for Seton Hall: He earned the win as one of five pitchers in a combined effort against Iona in 2019.

Burnham got some defensive help in this one from first baseman Matt Toke. In the eighth inning, Toke fielded a grounder and dived back to the first base bag to beat AJ Lotsis by a step for the third out. Toke also started the game-ending 3-4-3 double play.

Connor Hood had an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Jerry Huntzinger singled down the left-field line in the seventh to drive in the other run for Seton Hall (19-15), which leads the Big East with a 12-3 conference record.

Nolan McCarthy (0-1) allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/2 innings to take the loss for Georgetown (4-13, 4-10).

—

