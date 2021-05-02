Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Red Deer 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
Portland at Seattle
Everett at Spokane
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge
Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.)
Saturday's results
Kamloops 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)
Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3
Red Deer 4 Edmonton 2
Spokane 8 Seattle 3
Tri-City 3 Portland 2
At Kelowna, B.C.
Vancouver 5 Victoria 4 (SO)
Friday's results
Portland 5 Everett 2
Edmonton 8 Calgary 3
Kelowna 6 Kamloops 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Victoria 2 Prince George 1 (OT)
Monday's game
Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Vancouver at Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
