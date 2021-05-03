Maeda expected to start as Twins host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (13-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-2, 6.17 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -181, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Twins are 5-8 in home games in 2020. Minnesota ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .244 batting average, Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .408.

The Rangers are 6-7 on the road. Texas has slugged .377 this season. Nick Solak leads the club with a .514 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with 17 extra base hits and is batting .408.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 33 hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Miguel Sano: (hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).