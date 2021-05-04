Westbrook 20-plus in rebounds, assists; Wizards beat Pacers

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks with Indiana Pacers' Jeremy Lamb, right, after a basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 154-141. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

Russell Westbrook had the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists — he and Wilt Chamberlain have the other two — and the surging Washington Wizards moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings by outgunning the Pacers 154-141 on Monday night.

Westbrook had 14 points to go along with his career-high 21 rebounds and career-high-tying 24 assists, his league-leading 32nd triple-double of the season. He has 178 triple-doubles, three short of Oscar Robertson’s record, with seven games remaining for Washington.

Rui Hachimura scored 27 points and Bradley Beal had 26 as Washington scored a season high and moved within one-half game of Indiana for ninth place in the East. The Wizards earned the tiebreaker over the Pacers by winning the first two meetings.

Domantas Sabonis had 32 points and 20 rebounds and Caris LeVert scored 33 points for the Pacers, who have lost three of four. Eight Pacers scored in double figures.

WARRIORS 123, PELICANS 108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points, Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and Golden State beat desperate New Orleans.

The Warriors, who currently occupy a Western Conference play-in position, moved four games ahead of 11th-place New Orleans with seven games remaining. The teams meet two more times this season.

Andrew Wiggins added 26 points for Golden State, with 10 coming in a key stretch early in the fourth quarter.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 points for the Pelicans.

HAWKS 123, TRAIL BLAZERS 114

ATLANTA (AP) — Danilo Gallinari made seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, leading Atlanta past Portland.

The Hawks snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak, which had come entirely on the road.

After getting in early Monday from Boston, where they beat the Celtics the previous night, the Trail Blazers were forced from the hotel rooms for about a half-hour by a tornado warning in Atlanta.

They ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, ruining a 33-point night for Damian Lillard.

Bogdan Bogdanovic provided the bulk of Atlanta’s offense over the first two quarters, scoring 23 of his 25 points for the second highest-scoring half of his career.

KNICKS 118, GRIZZLIES 104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added 25 on 11-of-15 shooting, and New York held off Memphis.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points for Memphis, while rookie Desmond Bane added 22.

The Knicks have won 12 of 13 and are assured of their first winning record since going 54-28 in 2012-13.

Memphis was within five points as the game headed down the stretch, but the Grizzlies sealed the loss by receiving five technicals in a span of 18 seconds.

JAZZ 110, SPURS 99

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points, Rudy Gobert had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Utah beat San Antonio.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles chipped in 13 points and eight assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and Rudy Gay added 17 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their fourth straight game.

The Jazz led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

76ERS 106, BULLS 94

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on for its fifth straight win, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ben Simmons scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14 and a relatively quiet Joel Embiid scored 13.

Coby White scored 23 points for the Bulls, who played without both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for the second straight game.

MAGIC 119, PISTONS 112

DETROIT (AP) — Mo Bamba had 22 points and 15 rebounds — both career highs — and Orlando beat Detroit.

Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 26 points in a game that had little at stake — with the possible exception of lottery positioning — and a long list of players absent.

Detroit was within three late, but Iggy Brazdeikis made a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 112-106.

Frank Jackson scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo had 16 for the Pistons.