WHL Roundup: Seminoff, Lindgren lead Blazers over Royals

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Matthew Seminoff struck twice and Mats Lindgren had four assists as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Victoria Royals 5-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Daylan Kuefler, Ty Spencer and Connor Levis also scored for the Blazers (14-4-0), who got 24 saves from Dylan Garand.

Branden Cutler and Tarun Fizer scored for the Royals (2-14-2). Adam Evanoff stopped 28-of-33 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.