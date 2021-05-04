Golden State takes on New Orleans after Curry’s 41-point game

Golden State Warriors (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (29-36, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the New Orleans Pelicans after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors' 123-108 victory against the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 17-20 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 14 fast break points per game led by Zion Williamson averaging 2.6.

The Warriors are 19-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 27.5 assists. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 8.7.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 31.4 points per game and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Kevon Looney is shooting 55.9% and averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.7% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Didi Louzada: out (not with team), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).