Morant and the Grizzlies take on conference foe Minnesota

Memphis Grizzlies (32-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-45, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves are 14-25 in conference play. Minnesota is 7-18 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 8.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 120-108 in the last matchup on April 2. Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points, and Towns led Minnesota with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is second on the Timberwolves with 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 19 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Towns is averaging 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.4 rebounds and averages 16.8 points. Morant is averaging 20.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.8% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).

Grizzlies: None listed.