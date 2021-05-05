Kentucky Wildcats face tall task against Wake Forest in NCAA men’s soccer Sweet 16

UK head coach Johan Cedergren led the Wildcats to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2018 and is hoping to get back to the national quarterfinals with a victory Thursday night.

Sixteen teams are still alive in the Men’s NCAA Soccer Tournament.

The top eight seeds in the original 48-team field all remain in the hunt. This looks like the point where the wheat separates from the chaff, the rubber meets the road, push comes to shove and all of that.

Kentucky is one of the 16 teams still kicking but not only was not a top-eight seed but wasn’t even ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.

Yet after enduring a six-game fall season and 12 more games this spring to qualify for a modified NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are still standing.

The challenge before Kentucky (12-4-2) on Thursday night at Cary, N.C., is No. 5 seed and No. 5-ranked Wake Forest (12-2-2). The Demon Deacons, who finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Coastal Carolina.

Wake Forest won the national championship in 2007 and was runner-up in 2016.

The Demon Deacons, making their seventh straight appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16, have outscored their opponents 30-15 this season. Omar Hernandez, who scored two goals for Wake Forest in its opening NCAA win over Coastal Carolina, and Kyle Holcomb lead the team with six goals each.

Kentucky advanced to the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over New Hampshire on Sunday behind goals from Bailey Rouse and Jalen Bigby. The Wildcats have outscored their foes 30-16 this season. Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Daniel Evans and Brock Lindow lead UK with four goals apiece.

Kentucky’s furthest advancement in the NCAA Tournament was the Elite Eight in 2018. The Wildcats will match that with a victory Thursday night. The Wake Forest-Kentucky winner takes on Thursday’s winner between No. 4 Stanford and North Carolina in Monday’s national quarterfinals.

Thursday

Kentucky vs. No. 5 seed Wake Forest

What: NCAA Tournament round-of-16-match

When: 9 p.m.

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Live stream: NCAA.com

Records: Kentucky 12-4-2, Wake Forest 12-2-2.

Series: First meeting