Altuve responds to jeers with homer, Astros beat Yankees 7-4

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) follows through as Houston Astros' Jose Altuvé (27) and Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) watch Altuvé's three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, second from left, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

José Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 7-4 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Booed throughout the series by fans getting to express their anger directly at the Astros since their cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title was exposed, Altuve turned on a shoulder-high 96 mph 3-2 pitch and drove it over the left-field scoreboard for a 5-3 lead. Gleyber Torres made an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees, scoring from first base on an infield single, but New York’s five-game winning streak ended.

Yordan Álvarez hit a pair of solo homers off Gerrit Cole, who turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth. After Torres pulled the Yankees within a run in the bottom half, Martín Maldonado hit a two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the ninth, ending a streak of of 75 plate appearances without an RBI.

Cole faced the Astros for the first time since leaving them after the 2019 World Series.

Alex Scrubb (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh, and Ryan Pressly got six outs for his fifth save. Houston climbed back above .500 at 16-15.

Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier homered for New York.

RED SOX 12, TIGERS 9

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error, and Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads.

One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.

Matt Andriese (1-1) earned the win despite allowing Detroit to take a 9-8 lead in the eighth; he gave up one run on three hits, a walk and a balk in one inning. Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his first save. Alex Lange (0-1) was the loser.

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly’s strong outing, leading Atlanta past Washington.

Atlanta swept Washington for the first time since 2014, outscoring its division rival 14-6 over the three games.

Smyly (1-2) pitched into the seventh and allowed four hits and an unearned run. Will Smith worked around Ryan Zimmerman’s pinch-hit leadoff double in the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. Jon Lester (0-1) was the loser.

RANGERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willie Calhoun singled in the winning run in the 10th inning and Texas dropped Minnesota to 0-7 in extra innings.

Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They have won three straight — all in the series — and are 4-0 in extra innings.

Brett de Geus and Taylor Hearn (1-1) each pitched two scoreless innings, and Josh Sborz earned his first save with a dominant 10th.

Heim was the automatic runner at second in the 10th against Tyler Duffey (0-1), who let him advance with a wild pitch. Calhoun smacked a single to right field to score him.

Max Kepler led off the game for Minnesota with a homer.

PHILLIES 2, BREWERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and in a three-hitter and Alex Bohm homered to help Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for a four-game sweep.

The Phillies head out on a nine-game trip in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record.

Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff (2-1) engaged in a brilliant pitchers’ duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season. Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth.

METS 4, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings and New York scored three runs on bases-loaded walks to beat St. Louis.

Walker (2-1) struck out eight and walked none to help the Mets split the four-game series after dropping the first two.

Trevor May struck out two in a perfect eighth and Edwin Díaz pitched around a pair of hits in the ninth for his fourth save. John Gant (2-3) was the loser.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning and Cleveland beat Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.

McKenzie (1-1) exited after a single and walk in the sixth. He struggled with his control, walking four and striking out five.

Franmil Reyes hit his eighth home run, and Cesar Hernandez and Rene Rivera each had three hits for Cleveland.

Danny Duffy (4-2) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Toronto beat Oakland to split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.

Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays.

Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer, Sean Murphy drove in two and Matt Olsen added an RBI ground-rule double for the A’s.

Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2) came off the injured list to start for Toronto. He lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Mike Fiers (0-2) was the loser.

RAYS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Zunino homered, Brett Phillips had two hits during a seven-run eighth inning and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Los Angeles.

The Angels capped one of the most stunning days in franchise history by blowing a late three-run lead as Tampa Bay completed a four-game sweep. Los Angeles began the day with a surprising move when they cut Albert Pujols, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade-long tenure with the team.

Zunino began the rally quickly with a solo shot to left field off Mike Mayers (1-2) in the seventh. The Rays then broke it open in the eighth, sending 12 batters to the plate and getting six hits off three pitchers.

Josh Fleming (2-3) was the winner.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 10th home run of the season for the Angel. They have dropped a season-high five in a row.

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, five pitchers combined on a five-hitter and Miami beat Arizona for its first sweep of the season.

The Diamondbacks came into the series second in the majors in runs but were outscored 20-4 in three games at Miami.

Miguel Rojas led off the first inning with his first home run for the Marlins, but Madison Bumgarner retired the next 17 batters.

Duvall greeted J.B. Bukauskas (1-1) with his sixth homer for a 2-1 lead, raising his batting average to .200.

Dylan Floro (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh, and Yimi García worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.