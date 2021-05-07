Beal, Washington set for matchup against Indiana

Washington Wizards (31-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on the Indiana Pacers. Beal ranks second in the league scoring 31.1 points per game.

The Pacers are 17-20 against conference opponents. Indiana averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Wizards have gone 13-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is fifth in the league scoring 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Beal averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 154-141 on May 3. Rui Hachimura scored 27 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is shooting 53.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 11.4 rebounds and averages 21.8 points. Beal is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 31.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 46.1% shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 129 points, 47.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), Edmond Sumner: out (knee), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Chandler Hutchison: out (knee), Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).