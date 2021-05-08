Boston and Miami square off in conference battle

Miami Heat (36-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Celtics are 20-18 against conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Tristan Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.2 boards.

The Heat are 20-17 against conference opponents. Miami has a 25-12 record against opponents below .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 107-105 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and Butler led Miami with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.9 points per game while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Butler has shot 49.3% and is averaging 21.6 points for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 5.5 assists and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 40 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee).