Jeff Carter, Maxime Lagace leads Penguins past Sabres, 1-0

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) celebrates his first career shutout with Jeff Carter after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Penguins won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Jeff Carter scored, Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.

Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular-season finale.

Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league.

Michael Houser, who grew up in northern Pittsburgh suburbs, made 22 saves for Buffalo.

RANGERS 5, BRUINS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals and the Rangers ended their season with a victory over Boston to halt a five-game losing streak.

Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov also scored in a wild third when the Rangers turned a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 edge. K’Andre Miller added a goal for the Rangers, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves before leaving with an injury midway into the third. Igor Shesterkin finished up in net with seven saves.

David Pastrnak scored his 200th career goal, Brad Marchand had his team-leading 28th, and Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins.