Anderson, Brewers to take on Alcantara, Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-17, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.95 ERA, .98 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -145, Brewers +130; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Milwaukee will face off on Sunday.

The Marlins are 8-8 on their home turf. Miami's lineup has 30 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with six homers.

The Brewers are 10-8 on the road. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .217 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .278.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Adrian Houser earned his third victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Castano took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .215.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs home runs and is slugging .385.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).