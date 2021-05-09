Utah visits Golden State following Curry’s 49-point performance

Utah Jazz (50-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Utah Jazz after Stephen Curry scored 49 points in the Warriors' 136-97 win against the Thunder.

The Warriors are 21-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Jazz have gone 26-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.3.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 131-119 in their last meeting on March 14. Curry led Golden State with 32 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 8.8 assists and scores 6.8 points per game. Green is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 7.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.3 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Joe Ingles is averaging 6.6 assists and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 42.7% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (heel), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).