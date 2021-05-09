Madrid held by Sevilla, misses chance to take lead in Spain

Real Madrid's Marcelo reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP

Real Madrid missed its chance to go top of the Spanish league with only three rounds left by drawing 2-2 with Sevilla at home on Sunday, keeping rival Atlético Madrid in first place.

Atlético, which drew 0-0 with Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday and is chasing its first league title since 2014, stayed two points in front of both second-place Madrid and Barcelona.

Madrid twice trailed against Sevilla, needing an own-goal deep in stoppage time to earn the final equalizer at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Fernando had put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Marco Asensio evened the match in the 67th. Ivan Rakitic converted a penalty kick in the 78th to leave Sevilla in front. The own-goal by Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, deflecting a shot by Toni Kroos in the fourth minute of injury time, salvaged a point for Madrid.

Sevilla was six points off the lead and kept a very slim chance of winning its first league title since 1946.

Madrid hadn’t conceded in four consecutive league games and had won four in a row against Sevilla in the domestic competition. The late goal kept the defending champions unbeaten in 15 straight games in the league.

OTHER RESULTS

Valencia beat Valladolid 3-0 with two goals by Maxi Gómez and one from Thierry Correia, moving the team further away from the relegation zone. The home victory came a day after thousands of fans protested outside the team’s stadium against the club’s Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Celta Vigo won 4-2 at Villarreal in a match with three penalty kicks, two of them for the visitors in the first half. Sixth-place Villarreal had two players on the bench shown the red card for complaining. Eighth-place Celta was reduced to 10 men late in the match.

Earlier, last-place Eibar kept alive its hopes of escaping relegation with a 1-0 win at Getafe, with Recio converting an 89th-minute penalty kick. Eibar moved within two points from safety after all three teams ahead in the standings lost this weekend.

FAN CONFRONTATION

Spanish media said at least one Numancia player got into a confrontation with fans after the team’s relegation to the fourth division on Sunday. Bats and a knife were reportedly carried by some involved in the altercation after the match. There were no reports of injuries.

___

