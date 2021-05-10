Top scorers meet in Chicago-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (44-24, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and Kyrie Irving meet when Chicago takes on Brooklyn. LaVine is eighth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game and Irving is seventh in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 19-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.8 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Nets have gone 23-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 25-12 against opponents over .500.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Nets 115-107 in their last meeting on April 4. LaVine led Chicago with 25 points, and Irving paced Brooklyn scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 5.0 assists and scores 27.3 points per game. Coby White is averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Nets. Irving is averaging 24.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 105.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Daniel Theis: out (hip), Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).