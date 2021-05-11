Kansas City takes 8-game skid into matchup with Detroit

Kansas City Royals (16-17, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-3, 2.27 ERA, .93 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +121, Royals -139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Tigers are 5-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .276 is last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the team with an OBP of .379.

The Royals are 7-11 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City has hit 31 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with seven, averaging one every 18.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Brad Keller earned his second victory and Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Spencer Turnbull registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .195.

Perez leads the Royals with 15 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Royals: 1-9, .230 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).