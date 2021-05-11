Ohtani scheduled to start for Angels at Astros

Los Angeles Angels (16-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (18-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -146, Angels +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 13-8 against AL West opponents. The Houston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .345.

The Angels are 7-9 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .427, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a .692 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Jose Suarez earned his first victory and Jared Walsh went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Brandon Bielak took his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and has 20 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 20 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (back), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).