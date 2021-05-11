Sports

Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season

The Associated Press

Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue, left, and Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue, left, and Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) Rolf Vennenbernd AP
COLOGNE, Germany

Cologne hired Steffen Baumgart as coach for next season on Tuesday even with the club's place in the Bundesliga uncertain.

Baumgart agreed to a two-year contract following four years with Paderborn. Baumgart oversaw back-to-back promotions to take Paderborn to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season but the team was relegated back to the second division.

It's not yet clear which division Baumgart will be coaching in next season. Cologne is in 17th place and in the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Cologne fired Markus Gisdol as coach last month after a poor run of results and brought in veteran Friedhelm Funkel for the last six games.

  Comments  

Sports

Mavericks take on the Grizzlies, look for 5th straight victory

May 11, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Clarkson leads Utah against Portland after 41-point outing

May 11, 2021 3:23 AM

Celebrities

Curry and the Warriors play the Suns

May 11, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with Orlando

May 11, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service