Sports

WHL Roundup: Sourdif leads Giants over Royals 6-1

The Associated Press

Kamloops, British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Justin Sourdif had a goal and two assists and Tristen Nielsen tacked on four helpers as the Vancouver Giants downed the Victoria Royals 6-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Zack Ostapchuk, Marko Stacha, Alex Kannok Leipert, Justin Lies and Bryce Bader also scored while Tanner Brown had three assists for the Giants (12-10-0).

Keanu Derungs replied for the Royals (3-16-2).

Vancouver goalie Drew Sim only had to make 12 saves for the win as Victoria's Adam Evanoff stopped 31 shots in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 AMERICANS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Defenceman Nick Cicek scored once and set up two more as the Winterhawks (13-8-3) earned their fourth consecutive victory while dealing Tri-City (7-12-0) its fourth loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.

  Comments  

Basketball

Wiggins scores 38, Warriors rally for 2nd straight night to beat Suns

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service