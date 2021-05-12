Cole expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (19-16, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-18, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.61 ERA, .72 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Rays are 6-7 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay's lineup has 38 home runs this season, Mike Zunino leads the club with seven homers.

The Yankees have gone 8-12 against division opponents. New York has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the majors. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Jordan Montgomery earned his second victory and Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Luis Patino took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 extra base hits and is batting .189.

Stanton leads the Yankees with 24 RBIs and is batting .293.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist), Ji-Man Choi: (knee), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (shin), Rougned Odor: (knee).