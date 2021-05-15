New York visits Tampa Bay, looks to build on Walker’s strong outing

New York Mets (18-13, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-19, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37 ERA, .89 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -156, Mets +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Rays are 8-12 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .366 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets are 7-9 in road games. New York has hit 22 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 21.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with eight home runs and is batting .208.

Alonso leads the Mets with five home runs and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist), Ji-Man Choi: (knee), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (body cramps), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).