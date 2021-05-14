Braves look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

Atlanta Braves (17-20, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-18, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (1-2, 6.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 9-10 on their home turf. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Avisail Garcia leads the club with an average of .265.

The Braves are 8-9 on the road. Atlanta has hit 54 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with five home runs and is batting .265.

Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).